Shares of technology companies fell amid concerns about hiccups in the AI boom.

Nvidia shares fell for a second straight session as investors digest new U.S. export controls that will affect the chip maker's sales to China.

While analysts agree the rules aren't likely to be a near-term drag on the company, the outlook is worse in the longer term-and that could hurt the shares.

Artificial-intelligence technology could save the U.S. economy from recession, said one strategist.

"If you think about the total labor supply in the economy being how many people work and how efficient they are, then the math whould show we're running out of people to hire," said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"That's what the Fed fears. AI could extend the cycle," Schutte said.

A consumer-rights group in the Netherlands sued Amazon on Wednesday over its alleged practice of tracking website visitors' online activity, using recently expanded legal provisions allowing class actions. S

hares of Tesla tumbled amid fears that the electric-car maker's price cuts would weigh on its quarterly profit.

