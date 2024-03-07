Shares of technology companies rose as a speculative rush into artificial-intelligence continued.

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia -- the foster-child for what its chief executive dubbed the emerging AI industry -- rose by roughly 4% and are more than 90% higher for the year to date. The speculative rally continued to spill over to the realm of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin traded at all-time highs around $68,000.

Chinese videogame concern Bilibili said revenue in the latest quarter rose as higher advertising and livestreaming revenue offset a drop in mobile-game sales.

Shares of dating-app Grindr rose after it posted robust quarterly revenue growth. Shares of Internet infrastructure concern Ciena tumbled after it forecast revenue shy of investors' expectations.

DocuSign shares surged in after-hours trading after the company racked up quarterly results that dusted analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, as well as offering strong revenue guidance.

03-07-24 1744ET