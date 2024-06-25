Shares of technology companies rose as Nvidia bounced back from a sharp selloff.

Shares of the maker of artificial-intelligence oriented chips rose by more than 5%, following a selloff that brought it more than 13% below its recent record high.

Shares of Arm Holdings surged as AI enthusiasm built. Japanese tech investment firm Softbank Group, which still owns a major stake in Arm, rose to their loftiest level of the year.

Tensions between China and the U.S. remain high, with a rare rebuke from the U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, over Beijing's restriction of the embassy's social-media posts.

Microsoft shares fell slightly in Tuesday premarket trading after European Union antitrust officials said the tech giant might have stifled competition in the bloc over its bundling of Teams with Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

