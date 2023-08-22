Shares of technology companies ticked up as the sector stabilized following a significant correction.

Nvidia shares, which have more than trebled for the year to date because of enthusiasm about its artificial-intelligence products, fell by more than 2% ahead of the chip giant's earnings report.

Baidu posted an increase in second-quarter net profit, lifted by higher sales of online-marketing and video-streaming services.

Microsoft agreed to forfeit cloud-streaming rights for Activision Blizzard games in much of the world as part of a renewed proposal to win over British regulators.

Investment firm Francisco Partners agreed to acquire The Weather Company assets, including the popular Weather.com platform, from International Business Machines for an undisclosed sum.

