Shares of technology companies rose as traders bet the sector would fare well in earnings season.

Artificial-intelligence chip maker Nvidia rose. Shares of Delivery Hero slid after the delivery platform warned that the European Commission could slap it with a "significant fine" over antitrust violations.

Thousands of Samsung Electronics unionized workers in South Korea walked off job sites Monday as part of a three-day strike, pressing for higher wages and better working conditions, union leaders said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-24 1729ET