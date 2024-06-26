Roblox is a colorful online platform that aims to reimagine the way that people come together - now that vision is being augmented by generative AI. In this episode of NVIDIA's AI Podcast, host Noah Kravitz speaks with Anupam Singh, vice president of AI and growth engineering at Roblox, on how the company is using the technology to enhance virtual experiences with features such as automated chat filters and real-time text translation, which help build inclusivity and user safety. Singh also discusses how generative AI can be used to power coding assistants that help creators focus more on creative expression, rather than spending time manually scripting world-building features.

The AI Podcast · How Roblox Is Using Generative AI to Enhance User Experiences - Ep. 227

1:49: Background on Roblox and user interactions within the platform

6:38: Singh's insight on AI and machine learning's role in Roblox's growth

15:51: Using generative AI to enhance user self-expression

20:04: How generative AI simplifies content creation

24:26: What's next for Roblox

Media.Monks' Lewis Smithingham on Enhancing Media and Marketing With AI - Ep. 222

In this episode, Lewis Smithingham, senior vice president of innovation and special operations at Media.Monks, discusses AI's potential to enhance the media and entertainment industry. Smithingham delves into Media.Monk's platform for entertainment and speaks to its vision where AI enhances creativity and allows for more personalized, scalable content creation.

The Case for Generative AI in the Legal Field - Ep. 210

AI-driven digital solutions enable law practitioners to search laws and cases intelligently - automating the time-consuming process of drafting and analyzing legal documents. In this episode, Thomson Reuters Chief Product Officer David Wong discusses AI's potential to help deliver better access to justice.

Anima Anandkumar on Using Generative AI to Tackle Global Challenges - Ep. 203

Generative AI-based models can not only learn and understand natural languages - they can learn the very language of nature itself, presenting new possibilities for scientific research. Anima Anandkumar, senior director of AI research at NVIDIA, discusses generative AI's potential to make splashes in the scientific community.

Deepdub's Ofir Krakowski on Redefining Dubbing from Hollywood to Bollywood - Ep. 202

Deepdub acts as a digital bridge, providing access to content by using generative AI to break down language and cultural barriers in the entertainment landscape. In this episode, Deepdub co-founder and CEO Ofir Krakowski speaks on how AI-driven dubbing helps entertainment companies boost efficiency and increase accessibility.

Get the AI Podcast through iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, Castbox, DoggCatcher, Overcast, PlayerFM, Pocket Casts, Podbay, PodBean, PodCruncher, PodKicker, Soundcloud, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

Make the AI Podcast better: Have a few minutes to spare? Fill out this listener survey.