  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NVIDIA Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27:55 2023-05-25 am EDT
391.88 USD   +28.33%
11:17aNvidia's strong sales forecast attracts attention from retail investors
RE
11:02aNVIDIA Sales Outlook $11 Billion for Q2, BofA Securities Maintains 'Buy' on NVIDIA Stock
MT
10:50aTrending : Nvidia 1Q Sales Power Past Estimates
DJ
Trending : Nvidia 1Q Sales Power Past Estimates

05/25/2023 | 10:50am EDT
10:34 ET -- Nvidia is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Late Wednesday, the graphics-chip maker said its first-quarter sales crushed Wall Street's targets, mostly due to record data-center sales. The company earned an adjusted $1.09 a share on sales of $7.19 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected 92 cents a share and $6.53 billion in sales. In the year-earlier period, Nvidia earned $1.36 a share on sales of $8.29 billion. It is projecting record sales for the current quarter and a recovery after consumer demand hit its core videogaming business. The company forecast $11 billion in sales for the current quarter, far above the $7.2 billion Wall Street expectations and what would be the highest quarterly total ever for the company. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-23 1049ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 731 M - -
Net income 2024 15 860 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 48,0x
Yield 2024 0,05%
Capitalization 755 B 755 B -
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
EV / Sales 2025 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 305,38 $
Average target price 380,64 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION108.96%755 244
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.06%441 365
BROADCOM INC.21.53%283 312
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.67.16%174 354
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.12%151 642
INTEL CORPORATION9.72%120 959
