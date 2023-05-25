Trending : Nvidia 1Q Sales Power Past Estimates

10:34 ET -- Nvidia is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Late Wednesday, the graphics-chip maker said its first-quarter sales crushed Wall Street's targets, mostly due to record data-center sales. The company earned an adjusted $1.09 a share on sales of $7.19 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected 92 cents a share and $6.53 billion in sales. In the year-earlier period, Nvidia earned $1.36 a share on sales of $8.29 billion. It is projecting record sales for the current quarter and a recovery after consumer demand hit its core videogaming business. The company forecast $11 billion in sales for the current quarter, far above the $7.2 billion Wall Street expectations and what would be the highest quarterly total ever for the company. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

