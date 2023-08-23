14:09 ET -- Nvidia is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The chip maker at the forefront of artificial intelligence is set to release second-quarter results and outlook after the bell. In May, Nvidia, which has been investing in producing chips and software for AI for more than a decade, predicted revenue of about $11 billion for the quarter, almost $4 billion above Wall Street expectations. Investors will also be paying close attention to third-quarter outlook as an indication of the pace of AI progress. Analysts forecast revenue of $12.59 billion for the third quarter. Nvidia's stock is up almost 3%, at $470.25. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

