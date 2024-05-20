10:13 ET -- Nvidia is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Nvidia is collaborating with Kyndryl Holdings to power artificial intelligence insights for customers using the chipmaker's computing and software. Kyndryl said its digital business platform will support the end-to-end lifecycle of AI development and implementation for customers running full-stack Nvidia computing and software. Kyndryl also said it will tap its consulting business to speed customers' ability to test, verify and deploy generative AI solutions. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)
