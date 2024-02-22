10:03 ET -- Nvidia is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $22.1 billion, up from $6.05 billion a year before and above analyst expectations of $20.4 billion. Data-center revenue surged more than 400% from a year before to hit $18.4 billion. Net income was $12.3 billion, or $4.93 a share, compared with $1.4 billion, or 57 cents a share, a year ago. Nvidia also forecast around $24 billion of sales for the first fiscal quarter, above analysts' consensus of $22.2 billion. Shares are up 13% in recent trading. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-24 1018ET