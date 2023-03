9:59 ET -- Nvidia Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The graphic-chips company unveiled a set of new products and clients to further drive demand for artificial intelligence, prompting a raft of Wall Street analysts to raise their price targets on the company's shares. Nvidia rises 2.5%, to $268.59. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1014ET