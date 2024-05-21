1330 ET -- Nvidia is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Nvidia continues to trade just below an all-time high ahead of its Wednesday earnings report. It needs to close above $950.02 to beat the record closing high it reached in late March. Nvidia has generally been boosted by an earnings season where large technology companies reaffirmed their commitment to spending billions on artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Consensus expectations on Wall Street are for Nvidia to report first-quarter revenue of $24.59 billion and earnings of $5.80 a share, according to a FactSet poll. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

