13:46 ET -- Nvidia is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the tech giant to report fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.59 a share later today, with a 237% year-on-year increase in sales to about $20.4 billion. "It could be the most important earnings in all tech year to date, and possibly the entire stock market," Jordan Klein, managing director for tech, media and telecom sector trading at Mizuho Securities, said in a client note. The company's stock is down 3.3%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

