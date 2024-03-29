WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday revised five-month-old rules aimed at making it harder for China to access U.S. artificial intelligence chips.

Those rules, released last October, seek to halt shipments to China of more advanced artificial intelligence chips designed by Nvidia and others, part of a raft of measures aimed at stopping Beijing from receiving cutting-edge U.S. technologies to strengthen its military.

The Commerce Department said on Friday it was making clarifications and corrections effective April 4.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)