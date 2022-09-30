Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:18 2022-09-30 pm EDT
123.34 USD   +0.93%
01:56pU.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
RE
09/29Wall Street ends down sharply; investors fret over economy
RE
09/29Wall Street ends down sharply; investors fret over economy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill

09/30/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden visits Germanna Community College in Culpepper, Virginia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives accused her party's leaders on Friday of undermining efforts to move forward before the Nov. 8 midterm elections on a bill to restrict members of Congress and other government officials from trading in stocks.

"This moment marks a failure of House leadership -- and it's yet another example of why I believe that the Democratic Party needs new leaders in the halls of Capitol Hill," Representative Abigail Spanberger said in a blistering statement.

"Our job as elected officials is to serve the people -- not ourselves," she added.

Democrats on the House Administration Committee released a framework for stock-trading legislation last week. The bill that later emerged was listed for a possible vote this week, before Congress was due to leave Washington for six weeks of campaigning ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

But House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, told reporters on Thursday that lawmakers needed more time to consider the legislation.

"You have to have the votes to bring it up. We'll work to have the votes," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday at her weekly press conference, where she dismissed Spanberger's criticisms. "I think we should have legislation."

Spanberger is a moderate Virginia Democrat facing a competitive reelection bid against Republican Yesli Vega in November, which will determine party control in Congress during the last two years of President Joe Biden's four-year term.

Republicans are favored to reclaim the House and have used the stock-trading issue to attack Pelosi.

In July, some stock trades executed by her husband, Paul Pelosi, drew attention when he sold his shares of chipmaker Nvidia Corp days before the House was expected to consider legislation providing subsidies and tax credits worth over $70 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares of Nvidia for about $4.1 million, suffering a loss of $341,365, according to financial reports.

Spanberger, whose seat is being targeted by Republicans, has been among a number of Democrats pressing for a pre-election vote on stock-trading reform, which is popular with voters.

"After first signaling her opposition to these reforms, the speaker purportedly reversed her position. However, our bipartisan reform coalition was then subjected to repeated delay tactics, hand-waving gestures," said Spanberger, who has introduced her own stock-trading bill. "It's apparent that House leadership does not have its heart in this effort."

Pelosi told reporters that the current legislation contains Spanberger's bill but also includes ideas provided by others. "That made the bill stronger," she said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Aurora Ellis)

By David Morgan


© Reuters 2022
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
01:56pU.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
RE
09/29Wall Street ends down sharply; investors fret over economy
RE
09/29Wall Street ends down sharply; investors fret over economy
RE
09/29Wall Street skids as investors fret about U.S. economic downturn
RE
09/29No. 2 U.S. House Democrat noncommittal on stock-trading bill, no vote soon
RE
09/29Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the fall
MS
09/28Dow, S&P 500 set to open higher on lower yields, Apple slides
RE
09/28Futures fall as Apple drops production increase, falling yields limit losses
RE
09/27S&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
09/27S&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 094 M - -
Net income 2023 4 679 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 67,7x
Yield 2023 0,13%
Capitalization 304 B 304 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 9,28x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 122,20 $
Average target price 205,86 $
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-58.45%304 156
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-29.27%355 625
BROADCOM INC.-32.35%182 303
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.93%144 777
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.96%128 965
INTEL CORPORATION-47.32%108 316