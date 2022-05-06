U.S. SEC charges Nvidia with 'inadequate disclosures' about impact of cryptomining

"The SEC's order finds that, during consecutive quarters in NVIDIA's fiscal year 2018, the company failed to disclose that cryptomining was a significant element of its material revenue growth from the sale of its graphics processing units (GPUs) designed and marketed for gaming," the SEC said in a statement.

Cryptomining is the process of obtaining crypto rewards in exchange for verifying crypto transactions on distributed ledgers, according to the SEC website.

