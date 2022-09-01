U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI chip

The government has also authorized Nvidia to fulfill orders of the A100 and H100 AI chips via its Hong Kong facility through Sept. 1, 2023.

Nvidia said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China.

The ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with the development of the H100, the flagship chip the company announced this year.

