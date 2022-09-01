Log in
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:57 2022-09-01 am EDT
144.10 USD   -4.53%
07:52aU.S. allows Nvidia to export, transfer tech to develop AI chip
RE
07:43aU.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI chip
RE
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Down Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, Nvidia Poised to Fall
MT
U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI chip

09/01/2022 | 07:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. government has allowed exports and in-country transfers needed to develop the company's H100 artificial intelligence chip.

The government has also authorized Nvidia to fulfill orders of the A100 and H100 AI chips via its Hong Kong facility through Sept. 1, 2023.

Nvidia said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China.

The ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with the development of the H100, the flagship chip the company announced this year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 217 M - -
Net income 2023 4 679 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 81,8x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 378 B 378 B -
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
EV / Sales 2024 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,8%
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 150,94 $
Average target price 215,43 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.68%377 956
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.89%430 879
BROADCOM INC.-24.99%201 549
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.34%150 954
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.67%148 539
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-41.02%137 007