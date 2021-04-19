UK intervenes in Nvidia's takeover of ARM on security grounds

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it would
intervene in SoftBank's sale of chip designer ARM
Holdings to U.S. group Nvidia on national security
grounds, and had requested a report on the implications of the
$40 billion deal.
Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Following careful
consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today
issued an intervention notice on national security grounds.
"As a next step and to help me gather the relevant
information, the UK’s independent competition authority will now
prepare a report on the implications of the transaction, which
will help inform any further decisions."
The deal, which was announced in September, puts a vital
supplier to multiple silicon chip makers under the control of a
single player, generating pushback from regulators and rivals to
Nvidia, the biggest U.S. chip company by market capitalisation.
ARM, which was founded and is still based in Cambridge,
England, does not make chips but has created an instruction set
architecture on which it bases designs for computing cores.
Its chip designs and technology is licensed to customers
like Qualcomm Inc, Apple and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
