UK to investigate Nvidia's ARM deal on national security grounds - The Sunday Times

Nov 14 (Reuters) - UK ministers are expected to order an
in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp's planned 30
billion pounds ($40 billion)acquisition of British chip designer
ARM over antitrust and national security concerns, the Sunday
Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/nvidia-30-billion-takeover-of-arm-faces-national-security-inquiry-9020m8z0z.
Britain's Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is
expected to instruct the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA)
to undertake a "phase two" probe of the deal next week, the
report said.
The U.S. company agreed to buy ARM from Japan's Softbank in
September 2020, triggering a backlash from politicians, rivals
and customers.
ARM's technology is used by competing chipmakers, such as
Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Apple, to produce their own
processors.
Chipmakers worry that ARM will not retain its neutral player
status under Nvidia's ownership.
Nvidia has said the fears are unfounded.
Nonetheless, Britain's CMA sounded an alarm over the deal in
August, when it said the merged entity could reduce competition
in markets around the world that rely on chip technology.
The government has been considering the CMA's findings, as
well as assessing the possible national security implications of
the deal.
A full in-depth inquiry would take around six months, after
which the government could block the takeover, approve it or
allow it to pass with certain undertakings.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
declined to comment on the Sunday Times report.
($1 = 0.7455 pounds)
