(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to spend up to GBP100 million of taxpayer money on thousands of high-powered artificial intelligence chips, according to a report from The Telegraph on Sunday, in an effort to catch up in a global race for computing power.

The Telegraph said that UK government officials have been in discussions with IT giants Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Intel Corp about procuring equipment for a national 'AI Research Resource'.

This is part of Sunak's ambitions to make the UK a global leader in the field, The Telegraph reported.

Led by science funding body UK Research & Innovation, The Telegraph said the initiative is believed to be in advanced stages of an order of up to 5,000 graphics processing units from Nvidia, whose chips power AI models such as ChatGPT.

GPUs are the critical components in building artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT, whose latest version was trained on as many as 25,000 Nvidia chips.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2023/08/20/sunak-spend-100m-taxpayer-cash-ai-chips-global-race/

