Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has imposed restrictions on some Nvidia AI chip exports to certain countries in the Middle East, the company said in a regulatory filing this week.

"During the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, the USG (U.S. government) informed us of an additional licensing requirement for a subset of A100 and H100 products destined to certain customers and other regions, including some countries in the Middle East," Nvidia said in the filing.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil; editing by Rami Ayyub)