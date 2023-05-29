Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
389.46 USD   +2.54%
02:34aWPP, Nvidia Team Up to Build AI-Enabled Content Engine
DJ
02:33aNvidia, MediaTek partner on connected car technology
RE
12:53aWorld's Leading Electronics Manufacturers Adopt NVIDIA Generative AI and Omniverse to Digitalize State-of-the-Art Factories
AQ
WPP, Nvidia Team Up to Build AI-Enabled Content Engine

05/29/2023 | 02:34am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

U.K. advertising-holding company WPP is teaming up with U.S. chip giant Nvidia to develop a content engine that uses generative artificial intelligence for digital advertising, the companies said Monday.

WPP and Nvidia said that, by integrating 3D tools with generative AI, the engine will allow creative teams to produce commercial content such as images or videos faster. The tool is based on Nvidia's Omniverse Cloud platform, the companies said.

Financial details of the partnership weren't disclosed.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-23 0233ET

Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 888 M - -
Net income 2024 15 896 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 61,5x
Yield 2024 0,04%
Capitalization 963 B 963 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,1x
EV / Sales 2025 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 389,46 $
Average target price 422,62 $
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION166.50%963 185
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.20%477 303
BROADCOM INC.45.36%338 846
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.96.12%204 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.70%160 010
QUALCOMM, INC.0.37%122 930
