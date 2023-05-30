Advanced search
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00:38 2023-05-30 am EDT
409.80 USD   +5.22%
09:58aNvidia hits $1 trillion in market value on booming AI demand
RE
09:53aNVIDIA Surpasses $1 Trillion in Market Capitalization
MT
09:38aWall St opens higher on tentative debt ceiling deal; Nvidia jumps
RE
Wall St opens higher on tentative debt ceiling deal; Nvidia jumps

05/30/2023 | 09:35am EDT
May 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as lawmakers tentatively agreed to raise the nation's debt limit to avert a default, while shares of Nvidia led a rally among chipmakers and AI-related firms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.31 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33,103.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 21.26 points, or 0.51%, at 4,226.71, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 133.41 points, or 1.03%, to 13,109.10 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 33086.54 Real-time Quote.-0.16%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.65% 13049.73 Real-time Quote.23.97%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 6.25% 414.76 Delayed Quote.166.50%
S&P 500 0.30% 4217.88 Real-time Quote.9.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 761 M - -
Net income 2024 15 252 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 62,4x
Yield 2024 0,04%
Capitalization 963 B 963 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,2x
EV / Sales 2025 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 389,46 $
Average target price 426,59 $
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION166.50%963 185
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.64%480 459
BROADCOM INC.45.36%338 846
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.96.12%204 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.70%160 010
QUALCOMM, INC.0.37%122 930
