Wall St opens higher on tentative debt ceiling deal; Nvidia jumps

May 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened
higher on Tuesday as lawmakers tentatively agreed to raise the
nation's debt limit to avert a default, while shares of Nvidia
led a rally among chipmakers and AI-related firms.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.31 points,
or 0.03%, at the open to 33,103.65. The S&P 500 opened
higher by 21.26 points, or 0.51%, at 4,226.71, while the Nasdaq
Composite gained 133.41 points, or 1.03%, to 13,109.10
at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)