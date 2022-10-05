Wall St slides as Fed's hawkish talk snuffs two-day rally

*
U.S. private payrolls increase in September - ADP
Twitter eases from one-year high, Tesla falls 6%
Energy stocks jump as OPEC+ agrees deep oil output cuts
Indexes down: Dow 0.08%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.55%
(Adds comment, fresh prices)
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
Wall Street stocks slid on Wednesday, ending the biggest
two-day rally since 2020, after data showed U.S. labor demand
remained strong and as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their
hawkish message that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September,
the ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed,
suggesting rising rates and tighter financial conditions have
yet to curb labor demand as the Fed battles high inflation.
The Institute for Supply Management's services industry
employment gauge shot up in another sign labor remains strong as
the overall industry slowed modestly in September.
The Fed is expected to deliver a fourth straight
75-basis-point rate hike when policymakers meet Nov. 1-2, the
pricing of fed fund futures shows, according to CME's FedWatch
tool.
Inflation is problematic, San Francisco Fed President
Mary Daly told Bloomberg TV in an interview in which she did not
alter the Fed's message.
"The path is clear: we are going to raise rates to
restrictive territory, then hold them there for a while," she
said. "We are committed to bringing inflation down, staying
course until we are well and truly done."
The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 5.7% Monday and
Tuesday as Treasury yields slid sharply on softer U.S. economic
data, UK's turnaround on proposed tax cuts and Australia's
smaller-than-expected rate hike.
But Treasury yields rebounded on Wednesday after the
economic data failed to bolster budding hopes the Fed might
pivot to a less hawkish policy stance.
"This is a very temporary blip in the market," Johan
Grahn, head of ETF strategy at Allianz Investment Management
LLC, said about the two-day rally.
"I don't see that changing the Fed's path," Grahn said.
"They're not going to let the early signs of inflation peaking
scare them into a pivot or even a conversation about a pivot."
The Labor Department will release a more comprehensive and
closely watched employment report for September on Friday.
Rate-sensitive technology and related stocks like Nvidia
Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and
Alphabet Inc fell.
At 2:34PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
62.55 points, or 0.21%, to 30,253.77, the S&P 500 lost
12.38 points, or 0.33%, at 3,778.55 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 65.50 points, or 0.59%, to 11,110.90.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined, with
utilities and real estate leading losses.
The energy sector jumped 2.0% after the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to cut
oil production the deepest since the COVID-19 pandemic began,
curbing supply in an already tight market.
Healthcare also rose.
Twitter Inc lost momentum in line with its peers, a
day after surging 22% on billionaire Elon Musk's decision to
proceed with his original $44-billion bid to take the social
media company private.
Twitter fell
0.8
% and Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker headed by
Musk, slid 4.6%.
The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and nine new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 110 new
lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)