Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink

* Target Corp loses quarter of value as profit slumps
* Megacap growth stocks drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq
May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply lower on
Wednesday, with Target losing around a quarter of its stock
market value and highlighting worries about the U.S. economy
after the retailer became the latest victim of surging prices.
It was the worst one-day loss for the S&P 500 since June
2020.
Target Corp's first-quarter profit fell by half and
the company warned of a bigger margin hit on rising fuel and
freight costs. Its shares fell over 25% in their worst session
since the Black Monday crash on Oct. 19, 1987.
The retailer's results come a day after rival Walmart Inc
trimmed its profit forecast.
"We think the developing impact on retail spending as
inflation outpaces wages for even longer than people might have
expected is a principal factor in causing the market sell-off
today," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "Retailers are starting to
reveal the impact of eroding consumer purchasing power."
Interest-rate sensitive megacap growth stocks added to
recent declines and pulled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower. Tesla
Inc, Nvidia, Amazon, Apple
and Microsoft all fell sharply.
"The cons outweigh the pros for growth stocks at this
particular moment, and the market is trying to decide how bad
it's going to get," said Liz Young, head of investment strategy
at SoFi. "The market is fearful of the next six months. We may
find out that it doesn't need to be as fearful as this, and
markets do tend to overreact on the downside."
All of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, with consumer
discretionary and consumer staples leading
the way lower.
Rising inflation, the conflict in Ukraine, prolonged supply
chain snarls, pandemic-related lockdowns in China and monetary
policy tightening by central banks have weighed on financial
markets recently, stoking concerns about a global economic
slowdown.
Wells Fargo Investment Institute on Wednesday said it
expects a mild U.S. recession at the end of 2022 and early 2023.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Tuesday that
the U.S central bank will raise rates as high as needed to kill
a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of
the economy.
Traders are pricing in 50-basis point interest rate hikes by
the Fed in June and July.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
lost 163.59 points, or 4.00%, to end at 3,925.18 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite lost 561.50 points, or 4.69%,
to 11,423.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 1,148.11 points, or 3.52%, to 31,506.48.
The S&P 500 is down about 17% so far in 2022 and the Nasdaq
has fallen about 27%, hit by tumbling growth stocks.
Wall Street's recent sell-off has left the S&P 500 trading
at around 17 times expected earnings, its lowest PE valuation
since the 2020 sell-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic,
according to Refinitiv data.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to 31 points after falling for six
straight sessions.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and
by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker)