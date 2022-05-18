Log in
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 04:13:46 pm EDT
171.05 USD   -5.90%
04:00pWall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
RE
08:19aSusquehanna Adjusts NVIDIA's Price Target to $280 From $320, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
05/17Wall St rises on gains in banks, strong retail sales data
RE
Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink

05/18/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Target Corp loses quarter of value as profit slumps

* Megacap growth stocks drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with Target losing around a quarter of its stock market value and highlighting worries about the U.S. economy after the retailer became the latest victim of surging prices.

It was the worst one-day loss for the S&P 500 since June 2020.

Target Corp's first-quarter profit fell by half and the company warned of a bigger margin hit on rising fuel and freight costs. Its shares fell over 25% in their worst session since the Black Monday crash on Oct. 19, 1987.

The retailer's results come a day after rival Walmart Inc trimmed its profit forecast.

"We think the developing impact on retail spending as inflation outpaces wages for even longer than people might have expected is a principal factor in causing the market sell-off today," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "Retailers are starting to reveal the impact of eroding consumer purchasing power."

Interest-rate sensitive megacap growth stocks added to recent declines and pulled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower. Tesla Inc, Nvidia, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft all fell sharply.

"The cons outweigh the pros for growth stocks at this particular moment, and the market is trying to decide how bad it's going to get," said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi. "The market is fearful of the next six months. We may find out that it doesn't need to be as fearful as this, and markets do tend to overreact on the downside."

All of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, with consumer discretionary and consumer staples leading the way lower.

Rising inflation, the conflict in Ukraine, prolonged supply chain snarls, pandemic-related lockdowns in China and monetary policy tightening by central banks have weighed on financial markets recently, stoking concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute on Wednesday said it expects a mild U.S. recession at the end of 2022 and early 2023.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Tuesday that the U.S central bank will raise rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy.

Traders are pricing in 50-basis point interest rate hikes by the Fed in June and July.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 163.59 points, or 4.00%, to end at 3,925.18 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 561.50 points, or 4.69%, to 11,423.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,148.11 points, or 3.52%, to 31,506.48.

The S&P 500 is down about 17% so far in 2022 and the Nasdaq has fallen about 27%, hit by tumbling growth stocks.

Wall Street's recent sell-off has left the S&P 500 trading at around 17 times expected earnings, its lowest PE valuation since the 2020 sell-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Refinitiv data.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 31 points after falling for six straight sessions.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -7.24% 2143.18 Delayed Quote.-30.80%
APPLE INC. -5.69% 140.8815 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.01% 0.6962 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.16% 1.23417 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.58% 0.77628 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.57% 31490.07 Real-time Quote.-10.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.78% 1.04662 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.38% 0.012863 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -4.58% 254.26 Delayed Quote.-20.66%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.73% 11418.15 Real-time Quote.-23.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.92% 0.63008 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -6.83% 169.63 Delayed Quote.-38.20%
PROS HOLDINGS, INC. -4.50% 25.31 Delayed Quote.-23.31%
S&P 500 -4.04% 3923.68 Real-time Quote.-14.21%
TARGET CORPORATION -25.00% 161.4795 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
TESLA, INC. -6.69% 711.8 Delayed Quote.-27.93%
WALMART INC. -6.91% 122.35 Delayed Quote.2.43%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -3.72% 42.135 Delayed Quote.-8.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 774 M - -
Net income 2023 10 981 M - -
Net cash 2023 15 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,6x
Yield 2023 0,09%
Capitalization 455 B 455 B -
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
EV / Sales 2024 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 96,0%
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-38.20%455 155
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-12.52%463 074
BROADCOM INC.-8.61%248 296
INTEL CORPORATION-13.79%181 537
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-28.79%166 053
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.16%161 355