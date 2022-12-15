Wall Street tumbles as Fed sparks recession fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
November retail sales decline, jobless claims decrease
BoE, ECB raise rates by 50 bps each, see prolonged
tightening
Netflix down after viewership report
Dow down 2.67%, S&P 500 down 2.83%, Nasdaq down 3.45%
NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes tumbled
on Thursday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 poised for their
biggest daily percentage drop in three months, as concerns
mounted that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation
using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.
The U.S. central bank hiked rates by 50 basis points (bps)
on Wednesday, dialing back from the four back-to-back 75 bps
hikes, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned recent signs of
inflation may be waning were not enough to convince Fed the
battle against rising prices had been won.
The Fed projected continued rate hikes to above 5% in 2023,
a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007.
"That is what is a concern for the market, that the Fed is
going to overreach," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist
at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"What the market is saying is if you continue this way, a
recession is basically a done deal."
Adding to global recession worries, the Bank of England and
the European Central Bank further indicated an extended hiking
cycle on Thursday. Most major central banks have followed a rate
hike strategy in an attempt to reign in inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 906.27 points,
or 2.67%, to 33,060.08; the S&P 500 lost 112.92 points,
or 2.83%, to 3,882.4; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
384.91 points, or 3.45%, to 10,785.97.
The S&P 500 and Dow were on track for their biggest daily
percentage drop since Sept. 13, with the Nasdaq on pace for its
biggest drop since Oct. 7.
Equities have rallied since hitting lows for the year in
mid-October, as signs of cooling inflation sparked optimism that
the end of the Fed's rate hike path could be on the horizon, but
the rally has fizzled in December as investors see mixed
economic data and a resolute Fed as having increased the chances
of a recession.
Money market participants expect at least two 25 bps rate
hikes next year and borrowing costs to peak at about 4.9% by
midyear, before falling to around 4.4% by year-end.
Investors also assessed economic data on Thursday that
showed a steeper-than-expected decline in retail sales in
November and the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits falling last week, indicating a tight labor market. The
labor market will need to weaken in order to help inflation
ease.
All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were in the red, with
communication services and technology stocks
falling about 4% as the worst performing on the session.
Netflix Inc slumped 9.26% after a media report that
the company would let its advertisers take their money back
after missing viewership targets.
Nvidia Corp dropped 9.26% after HSBC Global
Research began coverage of the chipmaker's stock with a "reduce"
rating.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
4.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and seven new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 289 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; additional reporting by
Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)