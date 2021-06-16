Log in
Waste Not, Want Not: AI Startup Opseyes Revolutionizes Wastewater Analysis

06/16/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What do radiology and wastewater have in common? Hopefully, not much. But at startup Opseyes, founder Bryan Arndt and data scientist Robin Schlenga are putting the AI that's revolutionizing medical imaging to work on analyzing wastewater samples.

Arndt and Schlenga spoke with NVIDIA AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz about the inspiration for Opseyes, which began with Arndt's career at wastewater industry leader Ramboll. Effluent has typically been analyzed by sending tightly sealed samples through the mail to experts.

While speaking with his brother, a radiologist using deep learning, Arndt realized that AI could do something similar for wastewater samples.

Schlenga then led the creation of Opseyes' convolutional neural network, which allows customers to upload a photo of a sample taken through a microscope. With Opseyes already in use at several wastewater plants, Arndt and Schlenga anticipate much more bacterial analysis in their future.

Key Points From This Episode:
  • Opseyes' approach has dramatically improved efficiency. Whereas previous methods took a week through the postal system, with AI models accelerated on GPUs, a wastewater sample can be identified in three to four minutes.
  • The startup's AI models hold the potential to expand beyond wastewater analysis - Arndt and Schlenga predict that it could aid in identifying hazardous algae blooms, which contain cancer-causing toxins.
Tweetables:

'Wastewater is any water we've dirtied up somehow - it's everything from the runoff in a farmer's field to sewage.' - Bryan Arndt [2:31]

'It's a digital dream come true, where you can use the nerdy data stuff to actually do something that helps people … and maybe even the environment.' - Robin Schlenga [22:21]

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 839 M - -
Net income 2022 8 133 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 54,4x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 443 B 443 B -
EV / Sales 2022 17,4x
EV / Sales 2023 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 713,76 $
Last Close Price 711,54 $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.26%443 289
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.91%570 526
INTEL CORPORATION16.80%234 164
BROADCOM INC.7.51%193 126
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.92%174 186
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.87%152 934