World of Difference: GTC to Spotlight AI Developers in Emerging Markets

Startups don't just come from Silicon Valley - they hail from Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and beyond. And hundreds will take the stage at the GPU Technology Conference.

GTC, running April 12-16, will spotlight developers and startups advancing AI in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Registration is free, and provides access to 1,500+ talks, as well as dozens of hands-on training sessions, demos and networking events.

Several panels and talks will focus on supporting developer ecosystems in emerging markets and opening access for communities to solve pressing regional problems with AI.

NVIDIA Inception, an acceleration platform for AI and data science startups, will host an Emerging Markets Pavilion where attendees can catch on-demand lightning talks from startup founders in healthcare, retail, energy and financial services. And developers from around the world will have access to online training programs through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute.

Beyond GTC, NVIDIA is exploring opportunities and pathways to reach data science and deep learning developers around the world. We're working with groups like the data science competition platform Zindi to sponsor AI hackathons in Africa - and so are our NVIDIA Inception members, like Instadeep, an AI startup with offices in Tunisia, Nigeria, Kenya, England and France.

Programs like these, including the NVIDIA Developer Program, aim to support the next generation of developers, innovators and leaders with the resources to drive AI breakthroughs worldwide.

While AI developers and startup founders come from diverse backgrounds and places, not all receive equivalent support and opportunities. At GTC, speakers from NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft will join nonprofit founders and startup CEOs to discuss how we can bolster developer ecosystems in emerging markets.

Session topics include:

The NVIDIA Inception program includes more than 7,500 AI and data science startups from around the world. More than 300 will present at GTC.

It all kicks off after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's opening keynote on April 12, with a panel led by Jeff Herbst, our VP of business development and head of NVIDIA Inception.

The panel, AI Startups: NVIDIA Inception Insights and Trends from Around the World, will discuss efforts and challenges to nurture a broad cohort of young companies, including those from underserved and underrepresented markets. In addition to reps from NVIDIA, the panel will include Noga Tal, global director of partnerships at Microsoft for Startups; Maribel Lopez, co-founder of the Emerging Technology Research Council; and Badr Idrissi, CEO of Atlan Space, a Morocco-based NVIDIA Inception member.

Hosted by NVIDIA Inception, a virtual Emerging Markets Pavilion will feature global startups including:

