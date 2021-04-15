Log in
NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
You Put a Spell on Me: GFN Thursdays Are Rewarding, 15 New Games Added This Week

04/15/2021 | 09:26am EDT
This GFN Thursday - when GeForce NOW members can learn what new games and updates are streaming from the cloud - we're adding 15 games to the service, with new content, including NVIDIA RTX and DLSS in a number of games.

Plus, we have a GeForce NOW Reward for Spellbreak from our friends at Proletariat.

Rewards Are Rewarding

One of the benefits of being a GeForce NOW member is gaining access to exclusive rewards. These can include free games, in-game content, discounts and more.

This week, we're offering the Noble Oasis outfit, a rare outfit from the game Spellbreak that's exclusive to GeForce NOW members.

Unleash your inner battlemage in Spellbreak, streaming on GeForce NOW,

Spellbreak Chapter 2: The Fracture is streaming on GeForce NOW. This massive update, released just last week, includes Dominion, the new 5 vs 5 team capture-point game mode. It also introduced Leagues, the new competitive ranking mode where players work their way up through Bronze, Silver and all the way to Legend. There were new map updates and gameplay changes as well, making it their biggest update yet.

Founders members will have first crack at the reward, starting today. It's another benefit to thank you for gaming with us. Priority members are next in line and can look for their opportunity to redeem starting on Friday, April 16. Free members gain access on Tuesday, April 20.

It's first come, first served, so be sure to redeem your reward as soon as you have access!

The Spellbreak in-game reward is the latest benefit for GeForce NOW members; others have included rewards for Discord, ARK: Survival Evolved, Hyperscape, Warface, Warframe and more.

Signing up for GeForce NOW Rewards is simple. Log in to your NVIDIA GeForce NOW account, click 'Update Rewards Settings' and check the box.

Updates to Your Catalog

GeForce NOW members are getting updates to a few games this week in the form of new expansions or RTX support.

Path of Exile, the popular free-to-play, online, action RPG is getting an expansion in Path of Exile: Ultimatum. It contains the Ultimatum challenge league, eight new Skill and Support Gems, improvements to Vaal Skills, an overhaul to past league reward systems, dozens of new items, and much more.

Meanwhile, three games are adding RTX support with real-time, ray-traced graphics and/or NVIDIA DLSS. Mortal Shell gets the full complement of RTX support, while Medieval Dynasty and Observer System Redux get DLSS support to improve image quality while maintaining framerate.

Let's Play Today Nigate Tale is one of 15 games joining the GeForce NOW library.

Of course, GFN Thursday has even more games in store for members. This week we welcomed Nigate Tale, day-and-date with its Steam release on Tuesday. It's currently available for 15 percent off through April 18. Members can also look for 14 additional games to join our library. Complete list below:

Excited for the reward? Looking forward to streaming one of this week's new releases or new content? Let us know on Twitter or in the comments below.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
