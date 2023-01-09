Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. NVP S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVP   IT0005390783

NVP S.P.A.

(NVP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-09 am EST
2.680 EUR    0.00%
02:02pNVP announces agreement with Sky to broadcast Serie B championship
AN
2022Nvp S P A : Relazione finaziaria semestrale semestrale consolidata al 30 giugno 2022 del Gruppo NVP
PU
2022NVP S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVP announces agreement with Sky to broadcast Serie B championship

01/09/2023 | 02:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - NVP Spa announced Monday that it has signed an agreement with Sky to broadcast the entire Serie B championship for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

The agreement generates additional revenues of about EUR4 million per season.

NVP, the company explains, has been chosen as the sole provider of the HD/UHD television broadcasting services of all Serie B championship matches and related Playoffs/Playouts.

The Serie B Football Championship, also referred to as Serie BKT, will be broadcast by the fleet of OB trucks and a substantial crew of highly qualified technicians at the service of Sky in order to ensure competence and professionalism.

NVP, on Monday, closed flat at EUR2.68 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 13,6 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2021 0,34 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net Debt 2021 9,59 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart NVP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
NVP S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,68 €
Average target price 6,75 €
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Pintabona Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Natalino Pintabona General Manager & Commercial Manager
Ivan Pintabona Director & Chief Technology Officer
Paolo Fiorentino Independent Director
Paolo Targia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVP S.P.A.-2.19%22
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.8.25%19 518
BOLLORÉ SE2.11%16 604
VIVENDI SE6.01%10 001
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.22.99%6 270
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-5.37%6 173