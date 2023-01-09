NVP announces agreement with Sky to broadcast Serie B championship

(Alliance News) - NVP Spa announced Monday that it has signed an agreement with Sky to broadcast the entire Serie B championship for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons.

The agreement generates additional revenues of about EUR4 million per season.

NVP, the company explains, has been chosen as the sole provider of the HD/UHD television broadcasting services of all Serie B championship matches and related Playoffs/Playouts.

The Serie B Football Championship, also referred to as Serie BKT, will be broadcast by the fleet of OB trucks and a substantial crew of highly qualified technicians at the service of Sky in order to ensure competence and professionalism.

NVP, on Monday, closed flat at EUR2.68 per share.

