Nvp SpA is an Italy-based company that provides a wide range of services to the video production industry, mainly to television (TV) networks and TV rights owners. Its offering is related to content and broadcasting. The Company designs and develops TV event, particularly related to sport, entertainment, concerts and spectacles. Its customers include TV broadcastings, content online platforms, production houses and sport clubs, among others. It operates locally, in Europe and internationally with a focus on Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the United States, Thailand, Malesia and Qatar.

Sector Entertainment Production