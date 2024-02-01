(Alliance News) - NVP Spa reported Thursday that it reported consolidated revenues in 2023 up 51 percent to EUR26.7 million from EUR17.7 million in 2022.

Revenues for Italy stood at EUR22.50 million, up 36 percent from EUR16.5 million in 2022.

Revenues realized abroad amounted to EUR4.2 million from EUR1.2 million in 2022.

Consolidated production value is EUR30.0 million, up from EUR20.3 million in 2022, an increase of 48%.

Massimo Pintabona, CEO of NVP, commented, "We are archiving a record year that testifies in numbers and facts the group's ability to act as a leading player in the broadcasting services sector by offering major national and international brands the high innovative content of our project proposal. The 2023 revenues are the tangible result of the value generated by the strategy pursued in recent years and the important commitment to R&D for continuous technological development."

"But the financial year also laid the groundwork for further growth momentum, with the acquisition of the Euroscena Srl business and renewed partnerships with SS Lazio, Lega Pro Serie C, WTA Media (Women's Tennis Association) and Dazn Group Limited UK."

NVP, on Wednesday, closed 1.3 percent in the red at EUR3.08 per share.

