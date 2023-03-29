NVP, down profit but sales rise 32% in 2022

(Alliance News) - NVP Spa reported Wednesday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR200,000, down from EUR300,000 in the previous year.

Revenues stood at EUR17.7 million, up 32 percent from EUR13.4 million in 2021. Revenues in Italy amounted to about EUR16.5 million, up 49% from EUR11.1 million in 2021; Overseas consolidated revenues amounted to about EUR1.2 million, down from EUR2.3 million in 2021.

Value of production is EUR20.3 million, registering a 22 percent increase from EUR16.6 million in the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR5.7 million and up 16% from EUR4.9 million in 2021, with a margin of 32% compared to 37% in 2021, mainly due to a decrease in other income and an increase in service costs related to growth in production activities.

Ebit rises to EUR1.3 million from EUR1.2 million.

Net financial position is negative EUR8.7 million and in line with the December 31, 2021 figure, when it was negative EUR8.7 million. In 2022, financial resources were used to enable the acquisition of the shareholding in EG Audiovisual Srl for a total of EUR700,000 and for down payments on investment operations in tangible assets 4.0 for approximately EUR800,000. Against the investments made in past years, the company holds about EUR3.8 million in contributions and tax credits, which will be used over the next three years to cover contribution or tax liabilities.

