  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. NVP S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVP   IT0005390783

NVP S.P.A.

(NVP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
3.400 EUR   -1.73%
02:42aNVP, down profit but sales rise 32% in 2022
AN
03/06Mib up; Eurozone, growth expectations drop
AN
03/06Europeans up; TIM good after CDP and Macquarie offer
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVP, down profit but sales rise 32% in 2022

03/29/2023 | 02:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - NVP Spa reported Wednesday that it ended 2022 with a net profit of EUR200,000, down from EUR300,000 in the previous year.

Revenues stood at EUR17.7 million, up 32 percent from EUR13.4 million in 2021. Revenues in Italy amounted to about EUR16.5 million, up 49% from EUR11.1 million in 2021; Overseas consolidated revenues amounted to about EUR1.2 million, down from EUR2.3 million in 2021.

Value of production is EUR20.3 million, registering a 22 percent increase from EUR16.6 million in the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR5.7 million and up 16% from EUR4.9 million in 2021, with a margin of 32% compared to 37% in 2021, mainly due to a decrease in other income and an increase in service costs related to growth in production activities.

Ebit rises to EUR1.3 million from EUR1.2 million.

Net financial position is negative EUR8.7 million and in line with the December 31, 2021 figure, when it was negative EUR8.7 million. In 2022, financial resources were used to enable the acquisition of the shareholding in EG Audiovisual Srl for a total of EUR700,000 and for down payments on investment operations in tangible assets 4.0 for approximately EUR800,000. Against the investments made in past years, the company holds about EUR3.8 million in contributions and tax credits, which will be used over the next three years to cover contribution or tax liabilities.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EG CORPORATION 18.57% 14810 End-of-day quote.100.14%
NVP S.P.A. -1.73% 3.4 Delayed Quote.24.09%
Financials
Sales 2021 13,6 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2021 0,34 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net Debt 2021 9,59 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 82,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart NVP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
NVP S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,40 €
Average target price 6,75 €
Spread / Average Target 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Massimo Pintabona Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Natalino Pintabona General Manager & Commercial Manager
Ivan Pintabona Director & Chief Technology Officer
Paolo Fiorentino Independent Director
Paolo Targia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVP S.P.A.24.09%28
BOLLORÉ SE7.18%17 691
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-9.02%16 438
VIVENDI SE2.85%10 149
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.33%6 658
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.27.51%6 504
