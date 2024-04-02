April 02, 2024 at 02:34 am EDT

(Alliance News) - NVP Spa reported that it closed 2023 with a profit of EUR730,000 up from EUR590,000 in the previous year. The board of directors also proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.08 per share.

Revenues amounted to EUR27.5 million up 58 percent from EUR17.4 million in the previous year.

Ebitda stands at EUR7.8 million, up 38 percent from EUR5.6 million in 2022. Ebitda margin stands at 28 percent, up from 32 percent in 2022.

Ebit is EUR3.1 million from EUR2.1 million recorded as of December 31, 2022.

Financial Position metta is negative EUR15.3 million up from EUR11.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

NVP's stock closed in the green by 2.1 percent at EUR2.90 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.