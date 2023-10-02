October 02, 2023 at 06:24 am EDT

(Alliance News) - NVP Spa on Monday reported that it closed the first half of the year with a profit of EUR390,000 from a loss of EUR8,000 recorded in the same period last year.

As of June 30, revenues amounted to EUR12.4 million, up 52 percent from EUR8.2 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda stood at EUR3.7 million, up 21% from EUR3.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial position is negative EUR12.5 million from negative EUR11.6 million.

NVP is down 0.6 percent to EUR3.18 per share.

