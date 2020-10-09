MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > NVP S.p.A. NVP IT0005390783 NVP S.P.A. (NVP) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 10/09 11:35:27 am 2.95 +1.72% 01:05p INTEGRAE SIM : Update post 1H 2020 Results PU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news INTEGRAE SIM: Update post 1H 2020 Results 0 10/09/2020 | 01:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Date of production: 21 September 2020 h. 18.30 Date of publication: 22 September 2020 h. 7.00 NVP Italy FTSE AIM Italia Broadcasting Rating: BUY Target Price: € 4,50 (prev. €4,20) Update Risk: Medium Stock performance 1M 3M 6M 1Y absolute 0,00% -1,73% 16,39% N/A to FTSE AIM Italia 0,96% 4,60% 10,20% N/A to FTSE STAR Italia -0,76% -9,65% -23,02% N/A to FTSE All-Share 4,28% 1,21% -4,89% N/A to EUROSTOXX 3,03% 0,76% -10,78% N/A to MSCI World Index 1,01% -8,50% -31,41% N/A Stocks performance relative to FTSE AIM Italia Stock Data Price Target price Upside/(Downside) potential Bloomberg Code Market Cap (€m) EV (€m) Free Float Share Outstanding 52-week high 52-week low Average daily volumes (3m) € 2,84 € 4,50 58,4% NVP IM EQUITY € 20,42 € 18,72 36,72% 7.190.000 € 3,93 € 1,48 13.500 1H20 Results The data for the first half of 2020, compared with the first half of last year, are worsening, both in terms of value of production and in terms of marginality. The Value of Production, amounting to € 1.70 million (€ 3.26 million as of June 30, 2019), decreased by 47.9%. 58% of the Value of Production was generated on the Italian market (73% in 2019) and the remaining 42% (equal to € 0.5 million) abroad (27% in 2019A). EBITDA amounted to € 0.05 million (€ 1.1 million on June 30, 2019) with an EBITDA Margin of 3.2%, while that recorded on June 30, 2019 was equal to 34.5%. EBIT is equal to - € 1.2 million (€ 0.27 million as of June 30, 2019). Key Financials (€m ) FY19A FY20E FY21E FY22E Sales 7,3 10,0 13,5 15,0 VoP 7,8 10,9 14,5 16,0 EBITDA 2,7 4,0 5,8 6,4 EBIT 0,8 1,3 3,3 4,1 Net Profit 0,2 0,7 2,3 3,0 EPS (€) 0,03 0,09 0,31 0,41 EBITDA margin 34,6% 36,7% 40,0% 40,0% EBIT margin 10,0% 11,9% 22,8% 25,6% Estimates Update We confirm our previous estimates both for the current year and for the coming years. We therefore expect a net recovery both in terms of revenues and in terms of marginality in the second half of the year. In particular, we believe that the Company, in the full year 2020E, can generate: value of production of € 10.9 million, EBITDA of € 4.0 million (corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 36.7%), EBIT of € 1.3 million (corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.9%) and Net Profit of € 0.68 million. For subsequent years, we expect the value of production to increase to € 16.0 million in 2022E (CAGR 19A-22E: 27.3%), with EBITDA of € 6.4 million (corresponding to a marginality of 40.0%), up from € 2.68 million in 2019A (EBITDA margin of 34.6%). Main Ratios FY19A FY20E FY21E FY22E EV/EBITDA (x) 7,0 4,7 3,2 2,9 EV/EBIT (x) 24,0 14,4 5,7 4,6 P/E (x) 86,0 30,0 9,1 6,9 Mattia Petracca +39 02 87208 765 mattia.petracca@integraesim.it Valuation Update We have conducted the valuation of NVP's equity value based on the DCF methodology and market multiples of a comparable companies sample. The DCF method (which in the calculation of the WACC includes for prudential purposes also a specific risk of 2.5%) provides an equity value of € 33.1 million. The equity value of NVP using market multiples is € 31.6 million (including a discount of 25%). The average equity value is € 32.3 million. The target price is, therefore, € 4.50 (previous € 4.20). We confirm BUY rating and MEDIUM risk. UPDATE 1 1. Economics & Financials Table 1 - Economics & Financials CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€/mln) FY18A FY19A FY20E FY21E FY22E Sales 4,62 7,31 10,00 13,50 15,00 Other Revenues 0,44 0,44 0,90 1,00 1,00 Value of Production 5,06 7,76 10,90 14,50 16,00 COGS 0,14 0,15 0,25 0,30 0,35 Services 1,29 2,37 3,20 4,20 4,65 Use of Assets Owned by Others 0,45 0,68 0,90 1,10 1,20 Employees 1,32 1,85 2,50 3,05 3,30 Other Operating expenses 0,05 0,02 0,05 0,05 0,10 EBITDA 1,82 2,68 4,00 5,80 6,40 EBITDA Margin 36,0% 34,6% 36,7% 40,0% 40,0% D&A 1,20 1,90 2,70 2,50 2,30 EBIT 0,62 0,78 1,30 3,30 4,10 EBIT Margin 12,3% 10,0% 11,9% 22,8% 25,6% Financial Management (0,36) (0,46) (0,37) (0,20) (0,15) EBT 0,26 0,32 0,93 3,10 3,95 Taxes 0,0 0,1 0,3 0,9 1,0 Net Income 0,26 0,24 0,68 2,25 2,95 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (€/mln) FY18A FY19A FY20E FY21E FY22E Fixed Asset 6,61 9,82 14,50 14,00 12,70 Account receivable 2,06 3,63 4,60 4,80 5,30 Account payable 2,06 4,09 5,00 5,30 5,50 Operating Working Capital (0,00) (0,46) (0,40) (0,50) (0,20) Other Receivable 2,78 3,05 2,40 2,90 3,00 Other Payable 2,90 2,86 3,20 2,90 3,00 Net Working Capital (0,13) (0,27) (1,20) (0,50) (0,20) Severance Indemnities & Provision 0,14 0,18 0,40 0,45 0,50 NET INVESTED CAPITAL 6,35 9,37 12,90 13,05 12,00 Share Capital 0,50 0,77 0,77 0,77 0,77 Reserves and Retained Profits -0,13 10,06 10,29 10,97 13,22 Net Profit 0,26 0,24 0,68 2,25 2,95 Equity 0,63 11,06 11,74 13,99 16,94 Cash and Cash Equivalent 0,08 7,38 4,34 5,44 8,44 Financial Debt 5,81 5,68 5,50 4,50 3,50 Net Financial Position 5,72 (1,70) 1,16 (0,94) (4,94) TOTAL SOURCES 6,35 9,37 12,90 13,05 12,00 ####### ####### ###### ###### CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW (€/mln) FY18A FY19A FY20E FY21E FY22E EBIT 0,62 0,78 1,30 3,30 4,10 Taxes 0,00 0,08 0,25 0,85 1,00 NOPAT 0,62 0,70 1,05 2,45 3,10 D&A 1,20 1,90 2,70 2,50 2,30 Change in receivable (0,57) (1,57) (0,97) (0,20) (0,50) Change in payable 0,77 2,03 0,91 0,30 0,20 Other Changes 0,82 (0,31) 0,99 (0,80) 0,00 Change in NWC 1,03 0,15 0,93 (0,70) (0,30) Change in Provision 0,05 0,04 0,22 0,05 0,05 OPERATING CASH FLOW 2,90 2,79 4,90 4,30 5,15 Investments (4,98) (5,11) (7,38) (2,00) (1,00) FREE CASH FLOW (2,08) (2,32) (2,48) 2,30 4,15 Financial Management (0,36) (0,46) (0,37) (0,20) (0,15) Change in Payable to Banks 2,32 (0,13) (0,18) (1,00) (1,00) Change in Equity (0,03) 10,20 (0,00) 0,00 0,00 FREE CASH FLOW TO EQUITY (FCFE) (0,15) 7,29 (3,03) 1,10 3,00 Source: NVP and Integrae SIM UPDATE 2 1.1 1H20A Results Table 2 - 1H20A vs 1H19A (€/mln) VoP EBITDA EBITDA % EBIT Net Income NFP 1H20A 1,70 0,05 3,2% (1,22) (1,13) 2,03 1H19A 3,26 1,12 34,5% 0,27 0,08 6,10 Change -47,9% -95,2% -31,3% N/A N/A N/A Source: Integrae SIM The data for the first half of 2020, compared with the first half of last year, are worsening, both in terms of value of production and in terms of marginality. The worsening in the data is due to lockdown measures taken on a global scale, which led to the suspension and slippage of numerous sporting events in the period from mid-March to mid-June. However, according to what was declared by the press release on 16/09/2020 by the Chief Executive Officer Massimo Pintabona "the resumption of some sporting events after the forced closure, in particular the Italian football championship Serie A, has enabled us to recover almost entirely the ground lost already in July and August, in which we have achieved excellent revenues performance and this makes us extremely satisfied and confident for the immediate future." In addition, through press releases, the Company states that it has focused, during the lockdown, on the strengthening of production capacity and on a further development of the technologies used. Thanks to these new investments, the Company will be able to manage at its best: Serie A, Ferrari Challenge and 2020 cycling world Championships, as well as offering a greater number of 4K productions and working on some new orders in the entertainment sector. The Value of Production, amounting to € 1.70 million (€ 3.26 million as of June 30, 2019), decreased by 47.9%. The item "Other Revenues" derives substantially from the benefits and contributions, also in the form of tax credit, attributable to the period, on the investments that the Company has made, among which is the tax credit on the consultancy costs incurred for listing on the AIM market. Chart 1 - Sales Breakdown by Geographical Area 42% 58% Italy Abroad Source: NVP, Elaboration Integrae SIM UPDATE 3 58% of the Value of Production was generated on the Italian market (73% in 2019) and the remaining 42% (equal to € 0.5 million) abroad (27% in 2019A). EBITDA amounted to € 0.05 million (€ 1.1 million on June 30, 2019) with an EBITDA Margin of 3.2%, while that recorded on June 30, 2019 was equal to 34.5%. In proportion to the reduction in revenues, the Company has been able to reduce Employees costs and costs for the use of assets owned by others, however, there is an increase in service costs mainly related to consultancy activities deriving from the status of company listed on the AIM market and to investment policies aimed at the acquisition of activities of potential target companies. EBIT is equal to - € 1.2 million (€ 0.27 million as of June 30, 2019). Leasing charges are growing due to the acquisition of new machinery and equipment aimed at increasing production capacity. The total Net Income is equal to - € 1.1 million, down from June 30, 2019 when a result of € 0.08 million was recorded. The Net Financial Position is equal to € 2.03 million, while as of June 30, 2019 it was 6.1 million. The value at the end of 2019A was equal to - € 1.7 million, the variation was attributable to the continuation of the company planned investments with the use of financial resources deriving from the listing in December 2019. UPDATE 4 1.2 Estimates FY20E-FY22E Table 3 - Estimates Updates FY20E-FY22E €/mln FY20E FY21E FY22E VoP New 10,9 14,5 16,0 Old 10,9 14,5 16,0 Change 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% EBITDA New 4,0 5,8 6,4 Old 4,0 5,8 6,4 Change 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% EBITDA % New 36,7% 40,0% 40,0% Old 36,7% 40,0% 40,0% Change 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% EBIT New 1,3 3,3 4,1 Old 1,3 3,3 4,1 Change 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% Net Income New 0,7 2,3 3,0 Old 0,7 2,3 3,0 Change 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% NFP New 1,2 (0,94) (4,94) Old 1,2 (0,94) (4,94) Change 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% Source: Integrae SIM We confirm our previous estimates both for the current year and for the coming years. Our estimates are supported by: The results obtained in July and August, when the Company was able to resume its full operation;

The increase in the production of Serie A, thanks to the expansion of partnerships with important customers such as Infront and Sky;

The award of the UCI World 2020;

The development of the entertainment segment. We therefore expect a net recovery both in terms of revenues and in terms of marginality in the second half of the year. In particular, we believe that the Company, in the full year 2020E, can generate: value of production of € 10.9 million, EBITDA of € 4.0 million (corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 36.7%), EBIT of € 1.3 million (corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.9%) and Net Profit of € 0.68 million. For subsequent years, we expect the value of production to increase to € 16.0 million in 2022E (CAGR 19A-22E: 27.3%), with EBITDA of € 6.4 million (corresponding to a margin of 40,0%), up from € 2.68 million in 2019A (corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 34.6%). In addition, for the years after 2020E, we expect a significant improvement in NFP. UPDATE 5 2. Valuation We have conducted the valuation of NVP's equity value based on the DCF methodology and market multiples of a comparable companies sample. 2.1 DCF Method Table 4 - WACC WACC 8,02% Risk Free Rate 0,28% α (specific risk) 2,50% Market Premium 8,46% Beta Adjusted 0,95 D/E (average) 42,86% Beta Relevered 1,25 Ke 10,84% Kd 2,00% Source: Integrae SIM For prudential purposes, we have considered a specific risk of 2.5%. This results in a WACC of 8.02%. Table 5 - DCF Valuation DCF Equity Value 33,1 FCFO actualized 6,9 22% TV actualized DCF 24,5 78% Enterprise Value 31,4 100% NFP (FY19A) -1,7 Source: Integrae SIM With the above data and, taking as a reference our estimates and assumptions, the result is an equity value of € 33.1 million. Table 6 - Equity Value - Sensitivity Analysis €/mln WACC 33 6,5% 7,0% 7,5% 8,0% 8,5% 9,0% 9,5% 2,5% 53,6 48,0 43,4 39,7 36,6 33,9 31,7 2,0% 48,7 44,1 40,3 37,1 34,4 32,1 30,1 Growth 1,5% 44,7 40,9 37,7 34,9 32,6 30,5 28,8 rate (g) 1,0% 41,5 38,2 35,4 33,1 31,0 29,2 27,6 0,5% 38,8 35,9 33,5 31,4 29,6 27,9 26,5 0,0% 36,5 34,0 31,9 30,0 28,3 26,9 25,5 -0,5% 34,5 32,3 30,4 28,7 27,2 25,9 24,7 Source: Integrae SIM UPDATE 6 2.2 Market Multiples Our panels is made up of companies operating in the same sector as NVP, but with higher capitalization. Table 7 - Market Multiples Company Name EV / EBITDA (x) FY20E FY21E FY22E EVS Broadcast Equipment SA 32,36 7,62 5,52 Avid Technology Inc. 8,50 6,72 4,87 Evertz Technologies Limited 11,10 8,15 N/A Median 11,10 7,62 5,20 Source: Infinancials and Bloomberg Table 8 - Market Multiples Valuation €/mln 2020E 2021E 2022E Enterprise Value (EV) EV/EBITDA 44,40 44,20 33,25 Equity Value EV/EBITDA 43,2 45,1 38,2 Equity Value post 25% discount EV/EBITDA 32,4 33,9 28,6 Average 32,4 33,9 28,6 Source: Integrae SIM The equity value of NVP using the market multiple EV/EBITDA, is approx. € 42.2 million. To this value, we have applied a discount of 25% to include in the price also the lower liquidity of NVP compared to comparables, as well as lower capitalization. As a result, the equity value is € 31.6 million. UPDATE 7 2.3 Equity Value Table 9 - Equity Value Average Equity Value (€/mln) 32,3 Equity Value DCF (€/mln) 33,1 Equity Value multiples (€/mln) 31,6 Target Price (€) 4,50 Source: Integrae SIM The average equity value is equal to € 32.3 million. The target price is, therefore, € 4.50 (previous € 4.20). We confirm BUY rating and MEDIUM risk. Table 10 - Target Price Implied Valuation Multiples Multiples FY20E FY21E FY22E EV/EBITDA 7,7x 5,3x 4,8x EV/EBIT 23,6x 9,3x 7,5x Source: Integrae SIM Table 11 - Current Price Implied Valuation Multiples Multiples FY20E FY21E FY22E EV/EBITDA 4,7x 3,2x 2,9x EV/EBIT 14,4x 5,7x 4,6x Source: Integrae SIM UPDATE 8 Disclosure Pursuit to Article 69 et seq. Of Consob (Italian Securities Exchange Commission) Regulation No. 11971/1999 Analyst/s certification The analyst(s) which has/have produced the following analyses hereby certifies/certify that the opinions expressed herein reflect their own opinions, and that no direct and/or indirect remuneration has been, nor shall be received by the analyst(s) as a result of the above opinions or shall be correlated to the success of investment banking operations. INTEGRAE SPA is comprised of the following analysts who have gained significant experience working for INTEGRAE and other intermediaries: Antonio Tognoli. Neither the analysts nor any of their relatives hold administration, management or advising roles for the Issuer. Antonio Tognoli is Integrae SIM's current Head of Research, Vice President of Associazione Nazionale Private and Investment Banking - ANPIB, member of Organismo Italiano di Valutazione - OIV and Journalist guilt. Mattia Petracca is current financial analyst Disclaimer This publication was produced by INTEGRAE SIM SpA. INTEGRAE SIM SpA is licensed to provide investment services pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree n. 58/1998, released by Consob, with Resolution n. 17725 of March 29th 2011. INTEGRAE SIM SpA performs the role of corporate broker for the financial instruments issued by the company covered in this report. INTEGRAE SIM SpA is distributing this report in Italian and in English, starting from the date indicated on the document, to approximately 300 qualified institutional investors by post and/or via electronic media, and to non-qualified investors through the Borsa Italiana website and through the leading press agencies. Unless otherwise indicated, the prices of the financial instruments shown in this report are the prices referring to the day prior to publication of the report. INTEGRAE SIM SpA will continue to cover this share on a continuing basis, according to a schedule which depends on the circumstances considered important (corporate events, changes in recommendations, etc.), or useful to its role as specialist. The table below, shows INTEGRAE SIM's recommendation, target price and risk issued during the last 12 months: Date Price Recommendation Target Price Risk Comment 4/27/2020 2,49 Buy 4,20 Medium Initiation of Coverage The list of all recommendations on any financial instrument or issuer produced by Integrae SIM Research Department and distributed during the preceding 12-month period is available on the Integrae SIM website. The information and opinions contained herein are based on sources considered reliable. INTEGRAE SIM SpA also declares that it takes all reasonable steps to ensure the correctness of the sources considered reliable; however, INTEGRAE SIM SpA shall not be directly and/or indirectly held liable for the correctness or completeness of said sources. The most commonly used sources are the periodic publications of the company (financial statements and consolidated financial statements, interim and quarterly reports, press releases and periodic presentations). INTEGRAE SIM SpA also makes use of instruments provided by several service companies (Bloomberg, Reuters, JCF), daily newspapers and press in general, both national and international. INTEGRAE SIM SpA generally submits a draft of the analysis to the Investor Relator Department of the company being analyzed, exclusively for the purpose of verifying the correctness of the information contained therein, not the correctness of the assessment. INTEGRAE SIM SpA has adopted internal procedures able to assure the independence of its financial analysts and that establish appropriate rules of conduct for them. Integrae SIM S.p.A. has formalised a set of principles and procedures for dealing with conflicts of interest. The Conflicts Management Policy is clearly explained in the relevant section of Integrae SIM's web site (www.integraesim.it). This document is provided for information purposes only. Therefore, it does not constitute a contractual proposal, offer and/or solicitation to purchase and/or sell financial instruments or, in general, solicitation of investment, nor does it constitute advice regarding financial instruments. INTEGRAE SIM SpA does not provide any guarantee that any of the forecasts and/or estimates contained herein will be reached. The information and/or opinions contained herein may change without any consequent obligation of INTEGRAE SIM SpA to communicate such changes. Therefore, neither INTEGRAE SIM SpA, nor its directors, employees or contractors, may be held liable (due to negligence or other causes) for damages deriving from the use of this document or the contents thereof. Thus, Integrae SIM does not guarantee any specific resuit as regards the information contained in the present publication, and accepts no responsibility or liability for the outcome of the transactions recommended therein or for the results produced by such transactions. Each and every investment/divestiture decision is the sole responsibility of the party receiving the advice and recommendations, who is free to decide whether or not to implement them. Therefore, Integrae SIM and/or UPDATE 9 the author of the present publication cannot in any way be held liable for any losses, damage or lower earnings that the party using the publication might suffer following execution of transactions on the basis of the information and/or recommendations contained therein. This document is intended for distribution only to professional clients and qualified countries as defined in Consob Regulation no. 16190 of 29.10.2007, as subsequently amended and supplemented, either as a printed document and/or in electronic form. Rating system (long term horizon: 12 months) The BUY, HOLD and SELL ratings are based on the expected total return (ETR - absolute performance in the 12 months following the publication of the analysis, including the ordinary dividend paid by the company), and the risk associated to the share analyzed. The degree of risk is based on the liquidity and volatility of the share, and on the rating provided by the analyst and contained in the report. Due to daily fluctuations in share prices, the expected total return may temporarily fall outside the proposed range Equity Total Return (ETR) for different risk categories Rating Low Risk Medium Risk High Risk BUY ETR >= 7.5% ETR >= 10% ETR >= 15% HOLD -5% < ETR < 7.5% -5% < ETR < 10% 0% < ETR < 15% SELL ETR <= -5% ETR <= -5% ETR <= 0% U.R. Rating and/or target price Under Review N.R. Stock Not Rated Valuation methodologies (long term horizon: 12 months) The methods that INTEGRAE SIM SpA prefers to use for value the company under analysis are those which are generally used, such as the market multiples method which compares average multiples (P/E, EV/EBITDA, and other) of similar shares and/or sectors, and the traditional financial methods (RIM, DCF, DDM, EVA etc). For financial securities (banks and insurance companies) Integrae SIM SpA tends to use methods based on comparison of the ROE and the cost of capital (embedded value for insurance companies). The estimates and opinions expressed in the publication may be subject to change without notice. Any copying and/or redistribution, in full or in part, directly or directly, of this document are prohibited, unless expressly authorized. Conflict of interest In order to disclose its possible interest conflict Integrae SIM states that: Integrae SIM S.p.A. It operates or has operated in the past 12 months as the entity responsible for carrying out the activities of Nominated Adviser of the NVP S.p.A.;

Integrae SIM S.p.A. It pays, or has paid in the past 12 months inside of the engagement of specialist, research services in favor of NVP S.p.A.;

Integrae SIM S.p.A. He plays, or has played in the last 12 months, role of specialist financial instruments issued by NVP S.p.A.

At the Integrae SIM website you can find the archive the last 12 months of the conflicts of interest between Integrae SIM and issuers of financial instruments, and their group companies, and referred to in research products produced by analysts at Integrae. UPDATE 10 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

