AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Barryroe plunges again; NWF to top market view

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

AIM - WINNERS

Shoe Zone PLC, up 11% at 232.50 pence, 12-month range 137.00p-270.00p. The footwear retailer says trading has exceeded expectations due to "strong" recent trading through May and early June. It explains it is a combination of strong early demand for summer products and lower container rates contributing to improved margins. As a result, it expects adjusted pretax profit for financial year ending on October 2 to be not less than GBP10.5 million. For financial 2022, adjusted pretax profit was GBP11.2 million.

NWF Group PLC, up 5.6% at 271.80 pence, 12-month range 212.00p-288.00p. The agricultural feed, food and fuel distributor predicts headline pretax profit of GBP19.0 million for the year ended May 31, ahead of current market expectations of GBP17.5 million. This would represent a decline of 9.1% from GBP20.9 million the year prior, however. Chief Executive Officer Richard Withing says: "We have delivered a very strong result for the group, and it's great to report that all three divisions have performed ahead of expectations in spite of the inflationary and cost of living challenges. The group is well positioned with a net cash position and new banking facilities to further develop and grow."

AIM - LOSERS

Barryroe Offshore Energy PLC, down 55% at 0.24p, 12-month range 0.20p-4.13p. Shares slump once again in the wake of the company on Thursday warning it has only three weeks of working capital left. The warning came after Barryroe suffered a blow in May in its quest for a lease in the SEL1/11 licence. Ireland Minister for the Environment, Climate & Communications Eamon Ryan scuppered Barryroe's plans. On Thursday, Barryroe said it is engaging with its substantial shareholders in relation to potential funding going forward. There can be no guarantee that these discussions will be successful, it adds. Shares have slumped 87% since the lease blow.

