  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NWF Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWF   GB0006523608

NWF GROUP PLC

(NWF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:38:35 2023-06-09 am EDT
272.06 GBX   +5.65%
06:00aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Barryroe plunges again; NWF to top market view
AN
05:18aNWF full-year profit expectations higher amid good momentum
AN
06/06Russian budget deficit narrows to $42 billion after May surplus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Barryroe plunges again; NWF to top market view

06/09/2023 | 06:00am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Shoe Zone PLC, up 11% at 232.50 pence, 12-month range 137.00p-270.00p. The footwear retailer says trading has exceeded expectations due to "strong" recent trading through May and early June. It explains it is a combination of strong early demand for summer products and lower container rates contributing to improved margins. As a result, it expects adjusted pretax profit for financial year ending on October 2 to be not less than GBP10.5 million. For financial 2022, adjusted pretax profit was GBP11.2 million.

----------

NWF Group PLC, up 5.6% at 271.80 pence, 12-month range 212.00p-288.00p. The agricultural feed, food and fuel distributor predicts headline pretax profit of GBP19.0 million for the year ended May 31, ahead of current market expectations of GBP17.5 million. This would represent a decline of 9.1% from GBP20.9 million the year prior, however. Chief Executive Officer Richard Withing says: "We have delivered a very strong result for the group, and it's great to report that all three divisions have performed ahead of expectations in spite of the inflationary and cost of living challenges. The group is well positioned with a net cash position and new banking facilities to further develop and grow."

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Barryroe Offshore Energy PLC, down 55% at 0.24p, 12-month range 0.20p-4.13p. Shares slump once again in the wake of the company on Thursday warning it has only three weeks of working capital left. The warning came after Barryroe suffered a blow in May in its quest for a lease in the SEL1/11 licence. Ireland Minister for the Environment, Climate & Communications Eamon Ryan scuppered Barryroe's plans. On Thursday, Barryroe said it is engaging with its substantial shareholders in relation to potential funding going forward. There can be no guarantee that these discussions will be successful, it adds. Shares have slumped 87% since the lease blow.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NWF GROUP PLC 5.65% 272.055 Delayed Quote.2.59%
PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C. -25.81% 0.0115 Real-time Quote.-66.58%
SHOE ZONE PLC 7.50% 225.75 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 052 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
Net income 2023 14,1 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net Debt 2023 18,8 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,13x
Yield 2023 3,03%
Capitalization 127 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart NWF GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NWF Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWF GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 257,50 GBX
Average target price 279,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Anthony Whiting Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher James Belsham Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Thomas Philip Acton Non-Executive Chairman
Richard James Armitage Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Robert Andrew Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWF GROUP PLC2.59%160
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-13.87%7 099
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-4.17%4 740
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C. ("WOQOD")-9.58%4 433
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED10.26%3 107
RUBIS9.02%2 973
