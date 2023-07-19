NWF Group PLC - Nantwich, England-based agricultural feed, food and fuel distributor - Has purchased Geoff Boorman Fuels LLP, its second fuels acquisition in the last 12 months, for GBP2.6 million in cash. Geoff Boorman Fuels is a Kent, England-based fuel distributor. NWF says the acquisition will support its development in the South-East region by complementing its Kent-based commercial fuels distribution operation Home Counties Fuels. Its acquisition of Sweetfuels Ltd, announced in December, "has been integrated as planned and is performing well."
Current stock price: 262.06pence, down 0.2% on Wednesday
12-month change: up 19%
By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter
