NWF Group plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist distributor of fuel, food, and feed across the United Kingdom. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the sale and distribution of fuel oils, the warehousing and distribution of ambient groceries, and the manufacture and sale of animal feeds. The Company's segments include Fuels, Food, and Feeds. The Fuels segment is engaged in the sale and distribution of domestic heating, industrial and road fuels. The Food segment is engaged in the warehousing and distribution of clients' ambient grocery and other products to supermarkets and other retail distribution centers. The Feeds segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds and other agricultural products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include NWF Agriculture Limited, New Breed (UK) Limited, Boughey Distribution Limited, and NWF Fuels Limited.