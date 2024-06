MOSCOW (Reuters) - The assets of Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at the equivalent of $141.5 billion as of June 1, or 7.1% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), compared to $138.9 billion on May 1, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The fund's liquid assets totalled the equivalent of $56.2 billion, or 2.8% of projected GDP, down from $56.4 billion a month earlier, the ministry said.

