    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
ADQ-backed Abu Dhabi's AD Ports raises $1 billion before market debut

02/07/2022 | 06:26am EST
DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group, owned by sovereign wealth fund ADQ, said it raised 4 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) in proceeds from its primary issuance and would list its shares on the bourse on Tuesday.

AD Ports Group, which operates ports, logistics and industrial zones, said the funds raised would be used to grow organically and via acquisitions, as the company plans to expand both locally and internationally.

AD Ports Group's shares are set to trade on Tuesday on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol ADPORTS, the company said in a statement.

ADX has seen a surge of new listings in the past year including companies owned by oil giant ADNOC, state investor Mubadala and IHC, which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser.

ADQ, whose assets are estimated at $110 billion by sovereign fund tracker Global SWF, ranks as the UAE's third-biggest sovereign wealth fund.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(This story refiled to fix syntax in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.24% 4.1948 Delayed Quote.0.69%
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. -0.10% 19.94 End-of-day quote.5.84%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY PJSC 0.00% 153.8 End-of-day quote.1.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.09% 92.78 Delayed Quote.16.81%
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.39% 7.82 Delayed Quote.6.57%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.45% 91.392 Delayed Quote.19.61%
All news about NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:26aADQ-backed Abu Dhabi's AD Ports raises $1 billion before market debut
RE
02/04Winter storm leaves thousands without power
RE
02/04News Corp. Reportedly Hit by Cyber Attack, China Involvement Suspected; Shares Rise Pre..
MT
02/03News Corp. Fiscal Q2 Profit Slightly Up; Shares Rise 4%
MT
02/03News Corp. Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Higher
MT
02/03Earnings Flash (NWS) NEWS CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $0.44
MT
02/03Earnings Flash (NWS) NEWS CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $2.72B
MT
02/02ATCO's Nasittuq Awarded $592 Million Contract To Operate Canada's North Warning System
MT
01/31NWS Holdings Limited Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended 31 Decem..
CI
01/28U.S. Northeast braces for blizzard bringing up to 2 feet of snow
RE
Analyst Recommendations on NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 30 990 M 3 979 M 3 979 M
Net income 2022 3 493 M 448 M 448 M
Net Debt 2022 10 694 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,83x
Yield 2022 7,73%
Capitalization 30 468 M 3 911 M 3 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,79 HKD
Average target price 9,77 HKD
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Cheng Executive Director
Chi Hang Ho Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED6.57%3 911
VINCI5.68%63 671
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.80%36 667
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 559
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620