  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  NWS Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/13 04:08:37 am EDT
6.990 HKD   +0.72%
05/13Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, sources say
RE
05/06News Corp Sees Largest Intraday Drop Since Trading Separately in 2013 as Media Stocks Fall
MT
05/06Australian Shares Plunge to Seven-Week Low, Tracking Wall Street Losses
MT
Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, sources say

05/13/2022 | 09:14pm EDT
Illustration shows SMBC Aviation Captial logo

(Reuters) - SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world's biggest aircraft lessors, is nearing a deal to acquire smaller rival Goshawk for about $7 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal between the two privately held, Dublin, Ireland-based lessors could be announced as soon as next week, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. It would create a global aircraft leasing giant as consolidation sweeps the industry.

Last year, the world's two largest aircraft leasing companies, Ireland's AerCap and GE's leasing arm GECAS, merged in a deal worth more than $30 billion.

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, has a fleet of more than 750 owned, managed and committed aircraft, mostly Boeing and Airbus short-haul models, according to its website.

Goshawk, which is a 50-50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, has an owned, managed and committed fleet that consists of 222 aircraft, its website showed.

A spokesperson for SMBC Aviation Capital declined comment. Goshawk did not immediately respond to a comment request.

The trade publication AirFinance Journal first reported the talks between the two companies in November.

A flurry of deals has reshaped a global air finance industry that has attracted a huge swathe of capital in recent years.

The aviation investment arm of private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc agreed last year to buy aircraft leasing company Fly Leasing Ltd for $2.36 billion, including debt. In December, Carlyle's aviation arm also agreed to buy Irish leasing firm AMCK Aviation's portfolio of aircraft.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Anirban Sen and David French


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. 6.76% 44.69 Delayed Quote.-36.01%
AIRBUS SE 1.88% 106.36 Real-time Quote.-5.34%
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.72% 6.99 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
PSI 20 INDEX 0.88% 5705.12 Real-time Quote.1.54%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 0.85% 1847.5 Delayed Quote.7.73%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.94% 3856 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
THE BOEING COMPANY 3.30% 127.2 Delayed Quote.-38.83%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 5.96% 37.67 Delayed Quote.-35.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 950 M 3 688 M 3 688 M
Net income 2022 3 053 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2022 11 508 M 1 466 M 1 466 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 8,58%
Capitalization 27 339 M 3 483 M 3 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 13 600
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NWS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,99 HKD
Average target price 8,97 HKD
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Cheng Executive Director
Chi Hang Ho Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.06%3 458
VINCI-0.39%52 908
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.40%35 666
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-19.02%27 693
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED21.07%23 867
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED4.72%20 938