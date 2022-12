Buffalo and its surrounding county on the edge of Lake Erie in western New York imposed a driving ban, and all three Buffalo-area border crossing bridges were closed to inbound traffic from Canada due to the weather.

With the deep freeze also affecting states stretching from Montana to Texas as it crept eastward, some 240 million people -- more than two-thirds of the U.S. population -- were under winter weather warnings and advisories on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.