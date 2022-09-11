Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. NWS Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-09 am EDT
7.660 HKD   +0.79%
01:06pFlash floods hit Chicago metro area, stranding cars
RE
08/31California braces for another run of extreme heat
RE
08/23Flash floods inundate homes in Dallas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flash floods hit Chicago metro area, stranding cars

09/11/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man takes a picture against the Chicago skyline as the steam fog rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois

(Reuters) - The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash flood warning for part of northeastern Illinois including Chicago's northern metro area, after heavy rains flooded viaducts, stranded cars, and sent water surging into basements.

Chicagoans shared photos and videos on social media of cars partially submerged beneath underpasses and plumes of water shooting up from sidewalks.

The Chicago Bears showed no signs of canceling a planned football game with the San Francisco 49ers at noon local time (1700 GMT), posting videos of the team warming up in pounding rain on a sodden field.

Even after the heaviest rain had ended by around 11 a.m. CT, the NWS warned that roads would remain flooded until the water had time to recede.

The city on Twitter urged residents to avoid driving through standing water on streets, viaducts and low-lying areas.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change https://report.ipcc.ch/ar6wg3/pdf/IPCC_AR6_WGIII_FinalDraft_FullReport.pdf, or the IPCC, predicts more extreme flooding for the Midwest.

Extreme rainfall events - "very local, very intense, and hard to predict" - have increased in recent years, according to Chicago's water management office.

Such rains can dump 2 inches (5 cm) per hour on a neighborhood, overwhelming local sewers, filling mains and pushing water into residents' basements via private drains. As a result, the city has begun installing water blockers on catch basins that prevent sewers from flooding but can worsen street floods.

(Reporting by Julia Harte in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:06pFlash floods hit Chicago metro area, stranding cars
RE
08/31California braces for another run of extreme heat
RE
08/23Flash floods inundate homes in Dallas
RE
08/22Heavy rains in Dallas leave roadways underwater, forcing rescues
RE
08/22FTLife launches "Protect Starter" Critical Illness Protector
AQ
08/17INSIDER SELL : News
MT
08/15FTLife builds the first virtual tower in Metaverse
AQ
08/09Housing Inventory Expands at Record Pace in July Amid Softening Buyer Interest, Realtor..
MT
08/08News' Net Income Surges 95% in Fiscal Year Ended June 30; Shares Jump 5%
MT
08/08Earnings Flash (NWS) NEWS CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.37
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 592 M 3 643 M 3 643 M
Net income 2022 3 003 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2022 14 462 M 1 842 M 1 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,58x
Yield 2022 7,90%
Capitalization 29 954 M 3 816 M 3 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 600
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NWS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,66 HKD
Average target price 9,70 HKD
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Cheng Executive Director
Chi Hang Ho Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED4.79%3 816
VINCI1.50%53 456
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.87%34 408
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.20%32 454
QUANTA SERVICES28.00%20 990
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.38%19 806