Ice cream, fountains and pools keep Americans cool in heatwave

The National Weather Service Prediction Center said on Twitter on Wednesday (July 20) that heat advisories are in effect in 28 states affecting over 100 million people.

Record-breaking temperatures are expected in the Northeast over the coming weekend and that above average temperatures are expected in much of the country, the NWS said.

Children ran through a fountain in Bremen Street Community Park in Boston, in a familiar scene across the U.S. as people tried to stay cool.

"This is brutal," said a resident of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, where temperatures hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday.

"This is just too much. I don't have a pool so I've just got to go inside in the tub, and put some ice cubes in the tub and... this is not my kind of weather," he added.

The rising temperatures in the U.S. comes as a deadly heatwave continues in Europe.