    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  09:08 21/07/2022 BST
7.780 HKD   -1.52%
08:58pMortgage Rate Growth Prompting Most US Citizens to Favor Renting Over First-Time Buying, Realtor.com Says
MT
01:56pHeat wave set to sear U.S. East Coast, South for third day
RE
07/20Record-breaking U.S. heat wave bakes Americans
RE
Ice cream, fountains and pools keep Americans cool in heatwave

07/21/2022 | 10:56pm BST
STORY: Americans are turning to outdoor fountains, swimming pools and lots of ice cream to keep cool as a heatwave continues to bear down across much of the country.

The National Weather Service Prediction Center said on Twitter on Wednesday (July 20) that heat advisories are in effect in 28 states affecting over 100 million people.

Record-breaking temperatures are expected in the Northeast over the coming weekend and that above average temperatures are expected in much of the country, the NWS said.

Children ran through a fountain in Bremen Street Community Park in Boston, in a familiar scene across the U.S. as people tried to stay cool.

"This is brutal," said a resident of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, where temperatures hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday.

"This is just too much. I don't have a pool so I've just got to go inside in the tub, and put some ice cubes in the tub and... this is not my kind of weather," he added.

The rising temperatures in the U.S. comes as a deadly heatwave continues in Europe.


© Reuters 2022
All news about NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:58pMortgage Rate Growth Prompting Most US Citizens to Favor Renting Over First-Time Buying..
MT
01:56pHeat wave set to sear U.S. East Coast, South for third day
RE
07/20Record-breaking U.S. heat wave bakes Americans
RE
07/20From coast to coast, U.S. heat wave threatens to tighten its grip
RE
07/18NWS Holdings Limited commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 391,113,785 shares, represent..
CI
07/18NWS Holdings Expects 35% Increase in FY22 Profit
MT
07/14Nws Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year Ended 30 June 20..
CI
07/08Insignia Systems, News Corp. Sign Settlement Deal Over Antitrust Concern, Breach of Con..
MT
06/13US Housing Market Set to Gain Momentum as Inventory Recovery Accelerates in 2022, Realt..
MT
06/08News Corp's Unit Move Acquires California-Based UpNest for Undisclosed Sum
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 28 592 M 3 643 M 3 046 M
Net income 2022 3 003 M 383 M 320 M
Net Debt 2022 14 462 M 1 842 M 1 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,73x
Yield 2022 7,78%
Capitalization 30 423 M 3 876 M 3 241 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 13 600
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NWS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,78 HKD
Average target price 9,70 HKD
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Cheng Executive Director
Chi Hang Ho Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED7.66%3 935
VINCI-3.12%51 218
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%33 093
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.85%30 560
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.25%22 133
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.34%19 431