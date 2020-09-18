Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  NWS Holdings Limited    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
6.31 HKD   -1.56%
06:40aNWS : Date of board meeting
PU
08/17New global temperature record set in California's Death Valley
RE
08/17Thermometer in Death Valley, California shows highest global temperature in over 100 years
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NWS : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of NWS Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend.

By Order of the Board

Chow Tak Wing

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, (a) the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Cheng Kar Shun, Henry, Mr. Ma Siu Cheung, Dr. Cheng Chi Kong, Adrian, Mr. Cheung Chin Cheung, Mr. Cheng Chi Ming, Brian, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Chow Tak Wing; (b) the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. To Hin Tsun, Gerald, Mr. Dominic Lai, Mr. Tsang Yam Pui, Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Patrick and Mr. William Junior Guilherme Doo; and (c) the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Dr. Cheng Wai Chee, Christopher, The Honourable Shek Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. Lee Yiu Kwong, Alan, Mrs. Oei Fung Wai Chi, Grace and Mr. Wong Kwai Huen, Albert.

  • For identification purposes only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NWS Holdings Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 10:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:40aNWS : Date of board meeting
PU
08/17New global temperature record set in California's Death Valley
RE
08/17Thermometer in Death Valley, California shows highest global temperature in o..
RE
06/11HK jeweller Chow Tai Fook posts 36.6% drop in profit, eyes expansion in China
RE
03/23NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/16NWS : Inside information - notice of the ministry of transport of the prc on tol..
PU
2019NWS : Connected transaction - subscription for senior unsecured hkd notes to be ..
PU
2019NWS : Sustainability report 2019
PU
2019NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NWS : (1) joint announcement of nwd and nws in relation to the completion of the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 946 M 3 735 M 3 735 M
Net income 2020 2 033 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2020 17 585 M 2 269 M 2 269 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 9,24%
Capitalization 24 679 M 3 184 M 3 185 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 28 300
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NWS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,23 HKD
Last Close Price 6,31 HKD
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman
Tak Wing Chow Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Ming Cheng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.22%3 184
VINCI SA-22.22%51 067
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%31 332
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.91%19 697
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.04%19 251
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.23%17 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group