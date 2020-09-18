NWS : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of NWS Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the release of final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend.

By Order of the Board

Chow Tak Wing

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, (a) the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Cheng Kar Shun, Henry, Mr. Ma Siu Cheung, Dr. Cheng Chi Kong, Adrian, Mr. Cheung Chin Cheung, Mr. Cheng Chi Ming, Brian, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Chow Tak Wing; (b) the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. To Hin Tsun, Gerald, Mr. Dominic Lai, Mr. Tsang Yam Pui, Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Patrick and Mr. William Junior Guilherme Doo; and (c) the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Dr. Cheng Wai Chee, Christopher, The Honourable Shek Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. Lee Yiu Kwong, Alan, Mrs. Oei Fung Wai Chi, Grace and Mr. Wong Kwai Huen, Albert.