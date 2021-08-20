Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. NWS Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies

NWS : FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTEREST IN THE JV COMPANY

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

NWS Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 586 M 3 797 M 3 797 M
Net income 2021 3 160 M 406 M 406 M
Net Debt 2021 12 786 M 1 641 M 1 641 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 8,16%
Capitalization 28 590 M 3 670 M 3 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 22 300
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NWS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,31 HKD
Average target price 11,67 HKD
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED1.67%3 670
VINCI11.37%60 736
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED26.73%30 822
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.43%30 370
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.87%21 314
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%18 673