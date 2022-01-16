Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. NWS Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snow, sleet and rain hit southeastern U.S.

01/16/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The storm will impact the eastern United States on Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The highest snowfall totals were expected along the spine of the Appalachians as well as across the lower Great Lakes.

The most significant icing was expected over the Carolinas, with significant impacts to travel across those regions, the NWS said.

About 74 million people were under winter weather alerts as of Saturday evening, according to NWS.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted on Sunday that people should avoid non-essential travel in areas impacted by the storm.

The governors of Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina had declared emergencies due to the storm.

Airlines canceled over 2,700 U.S. flights on Sunday due to the storm.


© Reuters 2022
All news about NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:28pAirlines cancel over 2,700 U.S. flights as winter storm hits U.S. East Coast
RE
01/11Arctic chill prompts school closures across U.S. Northeast
RE
01/06'Mismatch' Between Homebuyer Demand, Limited Inventory Pushes December Listing Prices H..
MT
2021Financial Stocks Largely Keeping Pace With Broader Monday Markets
MT
2021Financial Stocks Climbing in Post-Holiday Trade
MT
2021News Corp to Acquire Base Chemicals for $295 Million
MT
2021NWS Holdings Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Suez JV To Operate Construction Waste Recycling Plant In China
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : News
MT
2021Hawaii residents wade through flooded streets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 047 M 3 989 M 3 989 M
Net income 2022 3 546 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2022 10 295 M 1 323 M 1 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 7,93%
Capitalization 29 725 M 3 818 M 3 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float -
Chart NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NWS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,60 HKD
Average target price 10,00 HKD
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Cheng Chairman
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED3.97%3 818
VINCI5.98%63 794
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.90%38 763
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%33 147
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.10%21 881
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.59%21 450