Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. NWS Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-17 am EST
6.460 HKD   +0.31%
11/09Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Slide Picking Up Speed Near Wednesday Close
MT
11/08News Corp's Fiscal Q1 Profit Declines; Shares Tumble 10%
MT
11/08Earnings Flash (NWS) NEWS CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $0.12
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Up to 4 feet of lake-effect snow may fall on Western New York, parts of Ohio

11/17/2022 | 12:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) -

Western New York and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan may be inundated by up to four feet of lake-effect snow by the end of the weekend, forecasters said on Thursday, paralyzing the city of Buffalo and other areas downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Up to 3 inches of snow an hour could fall in some locations to the south and east of the two Great Lakes late on Thursday, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

The squalls could persist through Sunday, creating sporadic bursts of intense snowfall along narrow bands. The heaviest totals are likely in Buffalo, the weather service said on its website, stressing it was difficult to predict exactly where the snow bands would develop.

By Thursday morning, snow squalls already carpeted parts of New York southeast of Lake Erie with 10 inches of snow.

"The heavy stuff is expected to start by 10 p.m. tonight," Jurkowski said. "It will be hard for the snow plows to even keep up with. It's potentially paralyzing snow."

Visibility is expected to drop to zero, creating "white-out" conditions and making travel nearly impossible.

Snowfall of such proportions are not uncommon for Western New York in November, when the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes can mix with frigid air in the upper atmosphere dropping down from the Arctic, the NWS said.

While the storm isn't expected to be one for the weather history books, Jurkowski said it could rank in the top five snow accumulations over the last 20 years.

In November 2014, an epic barrage of lake-effect snow deposited more than 5 feet of powder east of Buffalo but dropped just a few inches of snow a few miles to the north, according to the NWS, illustrating the highly localized nature of the phenomenon.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday issued a state of emergency for the region in anticipation of the heavy snowfall. With blinding conditions expected, motorists were advised to stay off the roads starting late Thursday afternoon.

(Reporting by Lindsey DeDario in Buffalo and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Lindsey DeDario and Rich McKay


© Reuters 2022
All news about NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
11/09Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Slide Picking Up Speed Near Wednesd..
MT
11/08News Corp's Fiscal Q1 Profit Declines; Shares Tumble 10%
MT
11/08Earnings Flash (NWS) NEWS CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $0.12
MT
11/08Earnings Flash (NWS) NEWS CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $2.48B
MT
11/07NWS Holdings Limited Announces Change of Head Office and Principal Place of Business in..
CI
10/17US Stocks Start Week Higher as Earnings Season Continues
MT
10/17US Stocks Start Week Higher on Strong Earnings
MT
10/17Fox-News Corp. Recoupling Will Likely be Mired by Operational, Strategic Challenges, RB..
MT
10/17Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lead Monday Market Rebound
MT
10/17Top Midday Decliners
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 31 270 M 3 996 M 3 996 M
Net income 2023 2 983 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2023 10 111 M 1 292 M 1 292 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,47x
Yield 2023 9,75%
Capitalization 25 261 M 3 229 M 3 229 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 13 800
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NWS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,46 HKD
Average target price 9,75 HKD
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Cheng Executive Director
Chi Hang Ho Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.90%3 219
VINCI2.49%55 879
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.72%34 560
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.20%31 134
QUANTA SERVICES27.97%20 968
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.20%18 722