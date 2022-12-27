Advanced search
    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-23 am EST
6.730 HKD   -0.44%
Warmer weather on the way for western New York after deadly blizzard

12/27/2022 | 11:22am EST
Blizzard in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) - Thousands of western New Yorkers were digging out from under four feet of snow (1.2 meters) dumped during a deadly Christmas blizzard, even as the National Weather Service predicted a final two inches of snow on Tuesday.

Western New York was hardest hit by an Arctic deep freeze and sprawling storm front that extended over most of the United States for days as far south as the Mexican border.

"It's still snowing. But it's nothing compared to what they got in the last few days, but it could impact snow removal," said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

"This is probably the last of the snow," Oravec added. "It'll be warming up soon. By Thursday the high will be 46 (8 degrees Celsius). By Saturday it'll be 54 (12 C)."

But Tuesday remained cold, with a high of 28 F (minus 2 C) and a low of 20 F (minus 6 C), Oravec said.

Across the country, at least 60 lives have been lost in weather-related incidents in recent days, NBC News said.

Buffalo, New York state's second largest city, was ground zero for the blizzard that took shape on Friday. Governor Kathy Hochul called it an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster.

According to a New York Times toll on Tuesday, more than 30 storm-related deaths have been reported in western New York's Erie and Niagara counties.

Some of those who died were found frozen in cars, others in snowbanks outside, and still others from medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest while shoveling snow, said Erie County's chief executive Mark Poloncarz.

The county issued a "Shovel Smart" alert warning that the over-exertion from "shoveling heavy, wet snow can cause back injuries and heart attacks."

Hundreds of electric company linemen were out restoring power, and Poloncarz said on Twitter that about 10,000 customers remained without electricity. Road crews cleared downed trees with chain saws and removed snow from at least one lane so emergency crews could get through main roads.

A driving ban for residents remained in effect for all of Buffalo.

In metro Atlanta, dusted by rare snowfall on Monday night and early Tuesday, the weekend's bitter cold caused pipes to burst. Residents were stranded in their homes and without water and some roads were slick with ice.

Several residents had to be rescued from an Atlanta apartment building after a burst pipe flooded the first floor.

In Jackson, Mississippi, plagued with a failing water system, the Clarion Ledger reported that the freeze led to broken water pipes, low water pressure and a citywide boil-water notice.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a local state of emergency on Monday. Water distribution stations were set up.

About 122,000 homes were without power across the United States on Tuesday, down from a peak of 1.8 million on Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us. About 72% of those still without power were in Oregon and California. The California-Oregon border area has seen strong winds and heavy rains this week.

(Reporting by Lindsay DeDario in Buffalo and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Donna Bryson and Howard Goller)

By Lindsay DeDario


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 31 270 M 4 005 M 4 005 M
Net income 2023 3 088 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2023 9 629 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,53x
Yield 2023 9,36%
Capitalization 26 317 M 3 371 M 3 371 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 13 800
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NWS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,73 HKD
Average target price 9,75 HKD
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Cheng Executive Director
Chi Hang Ho Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.93%3 371
VINCI1.38%56 428
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.18%35 461
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.40%32 344
QUANTA SERVICES25.76%20 606
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.60%19 239