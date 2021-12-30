Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  NWS Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    659   BMG668971101

NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(659)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/30
7.31 HKD   +0.69%
Wind-driven grass fires prompt evacuation of two Denver-area towns

12/30/2021 | 05:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: View of neigborhood in town of Superior in Colorado

DENVER (Reuters) -Wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders for two entire towns just east of the Rockies near Denver on Thursday, disrupting life for more than 30,000 residents at the edge of the Colorado prairie, authorities said.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that sparks from power lines and transformers toppled Thursday morning by high winds had ignited multiple grass fires in the drought-parched Front Range area of Colorado.

Evacuation orders were first issued for all residents in the town of Superior, Colorado, with a population of about 13,000, and a short time later for the adjacent municipality of Louisville, home to more than 18,000 residents, the Boulder County emergency management office said on Twitter.

Separately, the National Weather Service office in Boulder tweeted: "All Superior under an Evacuation ORDER. LEAVE NOW!"

Among the evacuees were a number of patients from Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville who were deemed especially vulnerable to smoke-inhalation, Kevin Massey, a spokesperson for healthcare network Centura Health, told Reuters.

"We are transferring some ICU and neonatal patients as it's safe to do so," he said.

A towering plume of smoke from the wildfires was visible in Denver, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the south.

Wind gusts of up to 110 miles (177 km) per hour were reported in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service, which said fast-moving fires were creating a "life-threatening situation" in the Superior and Louisville areas.

Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency allowing use of disaster funding to support emergency response efforts in Boulder County and to allow mobilization of the Colorado National Guard and other state resources as needed.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler, Diane Craft and Grant McCool)

By Keith Coffman


© Reuters 2021
04:52pWind-driven grass fires prompt evacuation of two Denver-area towns
RE
12/27Financial Stocks Largely Keeping Pace With Broader Monday Markets
MT
12/27Financial Stocks Climbing in Post-Holiday Trade
MT
12/27News Corp to Acquire Base Chemicals for $295 Million
MT
12/23NWS Holdings Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
12/22Suez JV To Operate Construction Waste Recycling Plant In China
MT
12/10INSIDER SELL : News
MT
12/07Hawaii residents wade through flooded streets
RE
12/01Robust First-Time Buyer Demand, Sales Forecast Set to Make 2022 Housing Market Competit..
MT
12/01Hong Kong Property Mogul to Take Reins at i-Cable Communications
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 31 047 M 3 981 M 3 981 M
Net income 2022 3 546 M 455 M 455 M
Net Debt 2022 10 295 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,13x
Yield 2022 8,24%
Capitalization 28 590 M 3 666 M 3 666 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 35,7%
Managers and Directors
Siu Cheung Ma Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Kar Shun Cheng Chairman
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED1.67%3 641
VINCI12.71%58 732
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED46.45%35 597
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 537
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.97%22 460
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.54%20 591